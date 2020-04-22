Thai worker creates device for people to press hand sanitiser bottle with feet during coronavirus pandemic

A Thai employee has built a clever device for people to press the hand sanitiser bottles with their feet during the coronavirus pandemic.

The office worker, who wants to remain anonymous, came up with the idea of creating a sanitiser pressing machine out of blue PVC water pipes.

Footage shows how people can avoid any contact with the bottle by pressing the blue pipe at the bottom with their feet.

A bar is then lowered onto the surface of the bottle so the liquid can be safely dispensed.

The DIY enthusiast from Bangkok, Thailand, said: "I thought of making it to help prevent spreading the virus in surfaces we least expect.

I am sure that anyone can make it, because the materials are easy to find."