Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Thai worker creates device for people to press hand sanitiser bottle with feet during coronavirus pandemic

Thai worker creates device for people to press hand sanitiser bottle with feet during coronavirus pandemic

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Thai worker creates device for people to press hand sanitiser bottle with feet during coronavirus pandemic

Thai worker creates device for people to press hand sanitiser bottle with feet during coronavirus pandemic

A Thai employee has built a clever device for people to press the hand sanitiser bottles with their feet during the coronavirus pandemic.

The office worker, who wants to remain anonymous, came up with the idea of creating a sanitiser pressing machine out of blue PVC water pipes.

Footage shows how people can avoid any contact with the bottle by pressing the blue pipe at the bottom with their feet.

A bar is then lowered onto the surface of the bottle so the liquid can be safely dispensed.

The DIY enthusiast from Bangkok, Thailand, said: "I thought of making it to help prevent spreading the virus in surfaces we least expect.

I am sure that anyone can make it, because the materials are easy to find."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.