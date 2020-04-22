GM assists hospitals in Illinois

General Motors sends ventilators to hospitals to help fight COVID-19.

GM and Vantec Life Systems are partnering to produce the ventilators.

GM transformed its Advanced Electronics Facility in Kokomo, Indiana to make the ventilators.

The Vocsn V+Pro ventilators are being delivered by UPS.

To Franciscan Health Olympia Fields and Weiss Memorial Hospitals in Illinois.

GM and Vantec Life Systems will provide 30,000 ventilators by the end of August.

