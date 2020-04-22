GM assists hospitals in Illinois

Global  

General Motors sends ventilators to hospitals to help fight COVID-19.

GM and Vantec Life Systems are partnering to produce the ventilators.

GM transformed its Advanced Electronics Facility in Kokomo, Indiana to make the ventilators.

The Vocsn V+Pro ventilators are being delivered by UPS.

To Franciscan Health Olympia Fields and Weiss Memorial Hospitals in Illinois.

GM and Vantec Life Systems will provide 30,000 ventilators by the end of August.

General Motors and Ventec Life Systems are working to assist seriously ill patients with Covid-19 in Illinois.

VOCSN V+Pro ventilators produced by the two and delivered by UPS will be built by 1,000 people at the GM Advanced Electronics Facility in Kokomo, Indiana.

Learn more at Autoblog.com

