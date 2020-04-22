Wall Street Surges As Congress Preps Stimulus

(Reuters) - Wall Street surged on Wednesday as oil prices recovered some ground and Congress looked on course to seal nearly $500 billion more in aid to help small businesses ride out the coronavirus crisis.

U.S. crude and benchmark Brent prices edged higher after a collapse in the past two days, sending the S&P 500 energy index .

SPNY up 3.5%.

All 11 S&P 500 sector indexes traded higher as the U.S. Senate unanimously approved the new relief package, adding to trillions of dollars in stimulus that have helped Wall Street rebound from its March lows.