Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gov. Larry Hogan Full Press Conference April 22, 2020

Gov. Larry Hogan Full Press Conference April 22, 2020

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 37:02s - Published
Gov. Larry Hogan Full Press Conference April 22, 2020

Gov. Larry Hogan Full Press Conference April 22, 2020

In a press conference Wednesday, Gov.

Larry Hogan announced he would be reopening Laurel Hospital.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PamelaCloud5

Pamela Cloud RT @RevTranscripts: President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force press conference from today. Trump opened the briefing by taking shots… 1 day ago

RevTranscripts

Rev Transcripts President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force press conference from today. Trump opened the briefing by taking sh… https://t.co/4MgGX2Rnx4 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.