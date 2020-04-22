SpaceX launches another round of satellites from Kennedy Space Centre Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:31s - Published now SpaceX launches another round of satellites from Kennedy Space Centre SpaceX launched another round of Starlink internet satellites from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre on Wednesday. A SpaceX Falcon 9 blasted off at 3.30pm local time into a clear sky, carrying 60 satellites packed into the rocket’s nose cone into low-Earth orbit. 0

