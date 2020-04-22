Global  

SpaceX launches another round of satellites from Kennedy Space Centre

SpaceX launched another round of Starlink internet satellites from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre on Wednesday.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 blasted off at 3.30pm local time into a clear sky, carrying 60 satellites packed into the rocket’s nose cone into low-Earth orbit.

