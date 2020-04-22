Global  

Doctors Say Common Asthma Drug Is Helping Coronavirus Patients

As doctors scramble to find effective ways to treat COVID-19, some turn to so-called "off label" treatments.

That's using drugs to fight the coronavirus without FDA approval.

One drug that may be showing some success is already in millions of medicine cabinets; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

