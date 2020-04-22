CID takes over probe on 3 FIRs in Palghar lynching incident

CID has taken over investigation of three FIRs in Palghar lynching incident.

The lynching incident took place on the night of April 16.

Three men from Mumbai's Kandivali were going in a car towards Gujarat's Surat to attend a funeral.

Their vehicle was stopped near Gadchinchle village in Palghar district.

The victims were dragged out of their car and beaten to death with sticks by a mob on suspicion that they were thieves.

Palghar Police had arrested 101 people in connection with the lynching incident.

Two policemen were suspended on April 22 for alleged dereliction of duty.