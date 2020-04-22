The Not-Too-Late-Show with Elmo Season 1
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:42s - Published
The Not-Too-Late-Show with Elmo Season 1
The Not-Too-Late-Show with Elmo Season 1 Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Elmo is the host of his very own talk show and he's going to bring you some (not-too-late) fun with an all-new, celeb-studded talk show series.
This brand-new "primetime" series brings familiar Sesame Street friends like Elmo, Cookie Monster, celebrity guests, and laughs the whole family can enjoy!
Elmo will interview guests such as fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and John Oliver, comedian John Mullaney, New York Times best-selling author Kwame Alexander, actress Blake Lively, and award-winning musical acts Lil Nas X and The Jonas Brothers.
US Air Date: May 27, 2020 Starring: Elmo, Jimmy Fallon, Blake Lively Network: HBO Max