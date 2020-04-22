Whistleblowing US Official Claims He Got The Boot For Not Backing Trump-Touted Drug

Rick Bright is the former director of the key US agency Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA.

The agency is charged with developing drugs to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, Bright says he was ousted because of his views on hydroxychloroquine as a possible COVID-19 cure.

According to Reuters, Bright called for careful vetting of a treatment frequently touted by President Donald Trump.

Bright said the U.S. government has promoted the medicines as a “panacea” even though they “clearly lack scientific merit.” I rightly resisted efforts to provide an unproven drug on demand to the American public.

Rick Bright Statement