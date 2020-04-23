Global  

Facebook to buy 10% stake in Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio in $5.7 billion deal

Facebook to buy 10% stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio in $5.7 billion deal

Facebook to buy 10% stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio in $5.7 billion deal

Facebook Inc will pick up about 10% of Jio Platforms, billionaire Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Industries Ltd’s digital technology arm, for $5.7 billion, both the companies have said.

The US social media company also said the deal would bring together JioMart, an e-commerce venture of Mukesh Ambani, and its WhatsApp platform to enable people to connect with businesses.

The Jio Platforms purchase is Facebook’s biggest since its 2014 acquisition of WhatsApp.

