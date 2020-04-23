Nigerian Man Fires Machine Gun at People From Balcony

KENT, UNITED KINGDOM — A Nigerian man has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offenses after reports he opened fire from a penthouse balcony in Chatham, Kent.

The gunman, identified as 33-year-old Michael Alunomoh, streamed himself on Instagram on the 22nd of April firing shots from his balcony at panicked shoppers while rapping to Tupac.

People at a nearby shopping center raced for cover fearful that the incident could be a terrorist attack.

Kent Police were called at 8:35 am after around 50 shots were fired where he then posted a clip of himself wielding guns and demanding onlookers to call the police; armed officers and a police helicopter raced to the scene.

One of his neighbors, 64-year-old Christine Tugman, said that he was shouting at officers, saying: "Shoot me, shoot me, kill me, kill me." Mr. Alunomoh who calls himself 'flexingmike' on his social media pages, is listed as the chief executive of Truth or Dare Records, according to company records.

The businessman is something of an online 'influencer' as he posts photos of exotic holidays and designer clothes to his 57,000 social media followers Earlier in the week, he promoted his new EP on Instagram which featured five songs; his social media then fell silent until yesterday morning's rampage.

A Kent Police spokesman said that the man was arrested on suspicion of firearms offenses and that, "'Patrols remain at the scene where officers have located four suspected imitation firearms as part of their inquiries." The weapons that were found in the flat are believed to be imitation firearms and not capable of firing live ammunition.

No injuries have been reported.

