Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus responds to Mayor Goodman's comments TITUS....TOOK TO THE NATIONAL AIRWAVESLATE TONIGHT.... AS WELL..TELLING C-N-N'S DON LEMON..THE MAYOR NEEDS TO FOLLOW....THE SCIENCE...0:08 THE MAYOR NEEDS TO LISTENTO THE SCIENTISTS AND HEALTHCARE SPECIALISTS AND STOPTALKING ABOUT MY CONSTITUENTSAS THOUGH THEIR GUINEA PIGS INSOME KIND OF GRAND EXPIREMENTSHE'S TRYING TO CONDUCT.TITUS RESPONDING TO MAYORGOODMAN'S...."CONTROL GROUP"PROPOSAL..SHE GOES ON TO SAY....WE CAN BRING BACK THEECONOMY... BUT...YOU CAN'T BRING BACK....PEOPLE'S LIVES..