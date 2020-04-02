Mass graves dug for Covid-19 victims in Brazil

Dozens of coffins were taken to a public cemetery in Manaus, north-west Brazil, on Wednesday, where authorities decided earlier this week to open common graves to bury victims of the Covid-19 pandemic.

An excavator dug the giant grave at Nossa Senhora de Aparecida Cemetery where the coffins were buried, while relatives and friends paid their last respects to their loved ones.

According to local authorities, since the pandemic the number of burials has more than doubled, going from an average of 30 to 100 a day.