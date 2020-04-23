Global  

Indonesian prisoners demand freedom while living in fear of contracting coronavirus

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:56s - Published
As many as 335 prisoners in a facility in Indonesia caused a riot and demanded freedom after being locked up and at risk of COVID019 transmission.

This incident was carried out by hundreds of inmates who are residents of class IIB correctional institutions, Sorong, West Papua Province went on a rampage in prison on Wednesday (April 22) afternoon.

Hundreds of prisoners involved in a number of cases of moderate to high-level criminality and corruption cases, demanding to be released from prison immediately because they are afraid of the transmission of COVID-19 in the guards.

