Nick Wright: If Brady & Gronk lead Bucs to Super Bowl, Belichick will have made a huge mistake

Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes talk the New England Patriots after they've traded Rob Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Bucs for a 4th round pick.

Now that the Patriots are short Tom Brady & Gronk, Nick wonders if Bill Belichick will be proven the genius in this situation, or if Brady and Gronk will lead the Bucs to the Super Bowl, proving that Belichick should have held on to the two championship players.

