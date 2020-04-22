Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jason Whitlock: Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski leaving for Tampa is a bad look for the Patriots

Jason Whitlock: Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski leaving for Tampa is a bad look for the Patriots

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:05s - Published
Jason Whitlock: Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski leaving for Tampa is a bad look for the Patriots

Jason Whitlock: Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski leaving for Tampa is a bad look for the Patriots

Former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski has been traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to reunite with old teammate Tom Brady.

Hear why Jason Whitlock believes that this a bad look for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.