Colin Cowherd: Rob Gronkowski wasn't done with football, he was done with Bill Belichick Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 05:37s - Published now Colin Cowherd: Rob Gronkowski wasn't done with football, he was done with Bill Belichick Rob Gronkowski has decided to end his retirement was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to join Tom Brady. Hear Colin Cowherd's reaction. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this