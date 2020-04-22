Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Colin Cowherd theorizes what the Patriots will do with their surplus of draft picks

Colin Cowherd theorizes what the Patriots will do with their surplus of draft picks

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:40s - Published
Colin Cowherd theorizes what the Patriots will do with their surplus of draft picks

Colin Cowherd theorizes what the Patriots will do with their surplus of draft picks

The New England Patriots added yet another draft pick with the Rob Gronkowski trade, bringing their total number up to 12.

Hear what Colin Cowherd thinks Bill Belichick will do on draft day tomorrow.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.