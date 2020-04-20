Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Colin Cowherd: Patriots trading up for Tua Tagovailoa makes sense given Bill Belichick's history with Kyle Shanahan

Colin Cowherd: Patriots trading up for Tua Tagovailoa makes sense given Bill Belichick's history with Kyle Shanahan

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:16s - Published
Colin Cowherd: Patriots trading up for Tua Tagovailoa makes sense given Bill Belichick's history with Kyle Shanahan

Colin Cowherd: Patriots trading up for Tua Tagovailoa makes sense given Bill Belichick's history with Kyle Shanahan

Peter King's mock draft predicts New England Patriots trading up with the San Francisco 49ers to get Tua Tagovailoa.

Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks this would make perfect sense given Bill Belichick's close relationship with Kyle Shanahan.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.