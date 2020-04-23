In Other News: 4 terrorists killed; no bail for Michel; Facebook-Jio seal deal

In Jammu and Kashmir, four terrorists were killed in an encounter with forces in Shopian district.

The security forces were cordoning the area when the terrorists opened fire at them.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court rejected the interim bail plea of AgustaWestland scam accused Christian Michel.

Michel had cited vulnerability to Covid-19 due to overcrowding in the prison.

In other news, Facebook is set to buy a stake in Jio Platforms. The deal will give Facebook a 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms. Watch the full video for more details.