Protesters storm Arizona state Capitol in protest against coronavirus lockdown measures

Hundreds of protesters stormed the Arizona State Capitol on Monday (April 20) in protest against social distancing orders aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

The clips filmed both outside the building show the protesters shouting "Open Arizona" and "No vaccines" while carrying signs and American flags.

Frank Munoz, who attended the rally, told Newsflare: "Fellow Patriots converged at the Bill of Rights monument across the street at Wesly Bolin memorial park.

Then we walked to the capitol building to protest the closure of the Arizona economy and fight for our fundamental and constitutional rights.

We want truth, freedom and health."