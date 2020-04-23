Covid-19: US state files case against China over virus, Beijing says 'absurd'

A US state has filed a lawsuit against China over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Missouri has accused China of suppressing information related to Covid-19, arresting whistleblowers, and denying the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus' contagious nature.

Responding to the charges during a press conference, Beijing claimed that it had acted in an 'open, transparent, and responsible' manner.

The Chinese government called the lawsuit 'absurd'.

The virus first emerged in China's Wuhan, possibly at a 'wet market' where unpackaged meat, including wild animals', is sold.