Prince Louis' Birthday nod to the NHS

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Prince Louis' Birthday nod to the NHS

Prince Louis' Birthday nod to the NHS

Across the UK, Children have been creating rainbow art to put in their windows as a symbol of hope in self isolation amid the COVID-19 Pandemic and Prince Louis is no different!

