Eat, Drink, and Stay Connected while Social Distancing

Video Credit: TODAY'S TMJ4 - Duration: 06:47s - Published
She used to be the White House Director of Events, now Laura Schwartz travels the world as a professional speaker and author of “Eat, Drink and Succeed: Climb Your Way to the Top Using the Networking Power of Social Events.” But how do we stay connected with our friends, family and coworkers when we can’t see them?

Laura is here to share her #StayConnected tips to keep you networking while social distancing.

For more information on Laura, visit LauraSchwartzLive.com or check out her social media!

Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn: lauraschwartz Instagram: @lauraschwartzlive

