Thursday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Water Utilities

Thursday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Water Utilities

Thursday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Water Utilities

In trading on Thursday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.5%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Universal Technical Institute, off about 7.5% and shares of American Public Education off about 3.9% on the day.

Thursday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Water Utilities

Also lagging the market Thursday are water utilities shares, down on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led down by SJW Group, trading lower by about 3.2% and Algonquin Power & Utilities, trading lower by about 2.6%.




