Updated coronavirus numbers at local prisons

There are an increasing number of coronavirus cases in local prisons, affecting both inmates and staff.

Tests among the local state inmate population are increasing.

For the state prisons: nine officers and four inmates at marcy correctional facility have tested positive.

Four officers and nine inmates have tested positive at midstate.

And at mohawk correctional facility, one officer and two inmates have tested positive for the virus.

At central new york psychiatric center, in marcy.... there are 23 cases; 10 among inmates and 13 among staff.

That's up from 18 total known cases.

We are expected to have updated numbers for you today.

