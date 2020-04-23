Global  

Donald Trump signs executive order, suspends issuance of green cards for 60 days

Donald Trump signs executive order, suspends issuance of green cards for 60 days

Donald Trump signs executive order, suspends issuance of green cards for 60 days

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into US.

Trump said the order will ensure unemployed Americans will be first in line for jobs.

Trump said, “In order to protect our great American workers, I've just signed an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States.

This will ensure that unemployed Americans of all backgrounds will be first in line for jobs, as our economy reopens.” Watch the full video for more.

