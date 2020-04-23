Global  

Colin Cowherd talks Cowboys draft and lists the 3 teams who are best suited to trade down

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 05:24s
Colin Cowherd mulls the idea of the Dallas Cowboys trading down on today's show.

Also, check out which three teams he thinks are in the best position to trade down in the 1st round.

