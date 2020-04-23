NOT EVERY FAM WILL GET CHECK TYLER

Not every tr?

State family who pays their taxes will get a stimulus check.

According to ??s rules... it could come down to who you're married t?

As tyler druin found ou?

Those going through the immigration process could be left out.... (((nats?

Playing soccer)) the lopez' family struggling like most?

With everyday bill?

While thousands of tr?staters are getting a share of the stimulus money?

That's not the case for sarah and cesar lopez?

"i follow all the rules, we pay taxes, like you guys normally pay, we pay the same thing, the couple married four years ag?

Now with three children all american citizens sarah born in kentucky?

With a social security number cesar from mexic?

The ??s issuing him a tax identification number?

Known as an itin?

Different that a social security numbe?

That's wh?

According to the ???

The entire lopez family is ineligible for stimulus relief the government disqualifying all mixed status familie?

Meaning any american citizen married to a no?citizen is out of luck "but we pay our taxes, just like everybody else, we pay our taxes, we receive a tax refund, we just cant figure out why we aren't included, esp the u.s. citizens in our family.

Like the lopez family?

Thousands of mixed status households have taken to social medi?

In outrage?

Arguing if they pay taxes?

They should be eligibl?

Stimulus relief "just because of who we love or who we marry that doesn't make us any less of an america citizen.

An indianapolis woman created a facebook group called?

Mixed status families united?

Thousands of upset families calling on political figures to make amendments to the policy?

" i've got to pay my rent.

I've got to pay gas for my car.

My kids.

This undocumente d day laborer who goes by correa not having a job scares him more than the coronavirus his family is running out of money.

Undocumente d immigrants who work in hotels, restaurants, and other service industries facing the same problem... "its sad, i like this country here, i love it, its beautiful here, you