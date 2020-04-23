Coronavirus Update: Mayor Bill De Blasio Criticized Over Plans To Move Forward With Macy's Fourth Of July Fireworks Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:21s - Published now Coronavirus Update: Mayor Bill De Blasio Criticized Over Plans To Move Forward With Macy's Fourth Of July Fireworks Mayor Bill de Blasio ignited a firestorm, announcing plans to stage the annual Macy's Fourth of July celebration this year. The announcement came just days after he canceled all other public events in May and June; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story. 0

