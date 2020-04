Bree's Evening Forecast: April 23, 2020 Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:26s - Published now Bree's Evening Forecast: April 23, 2020 A Storm 5 Alert is in effect for Thursday. Another round of storms could pass through the mid-state, but most of the rain is expected to be done by Thursday night. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Bree's Evening Forecast: April 23, 2020 CROWDS.WE'RE IN DIFFERENT TIMES.I ALSO REMEMBER THE FORECAST AYEAR AGO, IT WAS DRY.WE WERE KEEPING A CHANCE OF THERAIN CHANCES.NOT DRY TONIGHT.WE'RE ON A DRYING TREND.CONDITIONS ARE IMMOVING AS THECOLD FRONT MOVES ACROSS THE MIDSTATE.BETTER WEATHER, IT'S COMING.MID-60s IN DOWNTOWN.WE HAVE SCATTERED SHOWERS AROUNDTHE COLD FRONT.SHE'S A LIVE SHOT IN LEBANON.I EVEN SAW A VIDEO WITH HEAVIERDOWNPOURS.THIS IS WHAT WHAT IT LOOKS LIKEIN COLUMBIA.AS WE HEAD TOWARDS SUNSET THIS,IS GOING TO LIKELY LIGHT UP INTOA REALLY PRETTY SOON.AREAS WEST OF 65 ARE IN THECLEAR.FOR FOLKS EAST OF THE INTERSTATE65, SELL PARTS OF SUMMER TERCOUNTY, THIS STRETCHES ACROSSTHE BORDER.HOPPING SOUTH OF I-40, WE HAVESHOWERS SOUTH OF LEBANON.THIS CURVES TOWARD SMYRNA AND65.NOTHING SEVERE THERE.JUST EFFICIENT DOWNPOURS.SAME THING.DOWN TOWARDS LEWISBURG ANDSNAKING ACROSS MARSHALL COUNTYHERTHERE'S NOTHING STRONG RIGHTNOW.NO REASON TO TAKE ANY ACTION BUTUNTIL WE CAN GET THE FRONT TOCLEAR US.WE'RE NOT OUT OF WOODS JUSTYET.THE GOOD NEWS, THAT WILL HAPPENIN THE NEXT COUPLE OF HOURS.BY 7:00, STILL A FEW SCATTEREDSHOWERS, A FEW RUMBLES OFTHUNDER POSSIBLE.BY 8:00, 9:00, WE'RE ALL CLEAR.THERE WILL BE LINGERING SHOWERSIN THE OVERNIGHT HOURS BUT NONEOF THOSE ARE GONNA BE A SEVERETHREAT.NAGGING RAIN, STUBBORN CLOUDCOVER AROUND.WE SAY GOOD-BYE TO OUR STORMCHANCES AND HELLO TO SOMESUNSHINE.TOMORROW WILL BE ONE OF THEPRETTIEST DAYS WE'VE HAD THISWEEK.7 DEGREES.FAIRLY COMFORTABLE CONDITIONSOUTSIDE.ENJOY THE SUNSHINE WHILE YOU CANBECAUSE OUR ON AGAIN OFF AGAINRAIN PATTERN CONTINUES.WE TURN THE SWITCH BACK ON.WE TURN IT OFF FOR SUNDAY,MONDAY AND TURN IT BACK ON FORTUESDAY WEDNES





