Bree's Evening Forecast: Wed., April 22, 2020 Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:57s - Published now Bree's Evening Forecast: Wed., April 22, 2020 Two waves of rain is expected to hit the mid-state. Rain will fall overnight tonight and storms could hang over the area Thursday evening. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Bree's Evening Forecast: Wed., April 22, 2020 IT WILL BE ON ALL STREAMINGPLATFORMS.BREE.





You Might Like

Tweets about this