CDC in Brown County to help with coronavirus tests for JBS workers Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:18s - Published 1 week ago CDC in Brown County to help with coronavirus tests for JBS workers Brown County health officials confirmed Monday that the CDC is in Brown County to help with coronavirus testing for JBS workers. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CDC in Brown County to help with coronavirus tests for JBS workers "CLUSTER OF CASES".TODAY, HEALTHOFFICIALSCONFIRMED ACLUSTER AT J-B-S... ABEEF PLANT IN GREENBAY.NBC 26'S JULIANAFALK HAS MORE ONWHAT HEALTHOFFICIALS ARE DOING.THE BROWN COUNTYHEALTH DEPARTMENTSAY J-B-S HAS THEBIGGEST CLUSTER OFCASES.:04"WE HAVE REQUESTEDAND GOTTENASSISTANCE FROM THECDC."TED SHOVE WITH THEHEALTH DEPARTMENTSAYS THE C-D-C IS INBROWN COUNTYNOW... TO ASSIST INCONTACT TRACINGAND HELPINVESTIGATE THESPREAD OFCORONAVIRUS.THEY'LL ALSO BEOFFERINGVOLUNTARY TESTINGTO JBS EMPLOYEES.:36"THE EMPLOYEESWITHIN JBS ARECONSIDEREDESSENTIAL ANDTHEY'RE PART OF THESUPPLY CHAIN."SHOVE SAYS THEYDON'T KNOW THEEXACT NUMBER OFCORONAVIRUS CASESAT JBS AT THIS TIME...2:12"THE TYPE OF FACILITYWE'RE TALKING ABOUTHERE, THEY DO HAVEAREAS WHERE PEOPLEARE WORKING VERYCLOSELY TOGETHERFOR THEIR ENTIRESHIFT."WE DID REACH OUTTO JBS USA... IN ASTATEMENT, IT SAYSIN PART QUOTE: "JBSUSA has had teammembers test positive forCOVID-19 in some of ourfacilities. We are offeringsupport to those teammembers and theirfamilies, and we hopethey all make a full andspeedy recovery. Out ofrespect for the families,we are not releasingfurther information."THE COMPANY ALSOSTATED MEASURESHAVE BEEN TAKEN TOFIGHT COVID-19...SAYING EVERYFACILITY WILL CHECKTEMPERATURES OFEACH EMPLOYEEBEFOREENTERING..AND WILLSEND HOME THOSEWHO ARE SICK.THE STATEMENT ALSOSAID QUOTE: "We alsoprovide and require facemasks to be worn at alltimes on companyproperty. No one isforced to come to workand no one is punishedfor being absent forhealth reasons."JBS USA HASTEMPORARILYCLOSED SOMEFACILITIES DUE TOCORONAVIRUSCONCERNS.AS FOR IN GREEN BAY,SHOVE SAYSVOLUNTARY TESTINGWILL CONTINUE.. ANDTHEY HOPE TO HAVE ABETTER IDEA OF THENUMBER OF CASES INTHE COMING DAYS. INGREEN BAY JULIANAFALK NBC 26.YOU CAN READ JBSUSA'S FULLSTATEMENT ON OURWEBSITE, NBC 26.COMTHE HEALTHDEPARTMENT ALSOSAID THERE IS NOEVIDENCE FROM THECDC TO SUGGESTCORONAVIRUS COULDBE TRANSMITTEDTHROUGH PREPAREDFOOD.THIS COMES ASANOTHER FACILITY ..





Tweets about this Pat RT @UpNorthNewsWI: JBS on Thursday resumed testing employees at its Green Bay meatpacking facility where nearly a quarter of the workers ha… 3 hours ago UpNorthNews JBS on Thursday resumed testing employees at its Green Bay meatpacking facility where nearly a quarter of the worke… https://t.co/4ing1ny26T 3 hours ago Eric Genrich RT @NBC26: Small businesses with a presence in Brown County can apply for a grant of up to $10,000. https://t.co/QVK01SmFNO 13 hours ago NBC26 News Small businesses with a presence in Brown County can apply for a grant of up to $10,000. https://t.co/QVK01SmFNO 14 hours ago Democratic Party of Rock County RT @UpNorthNewsWI: Of the 1,049 confirmed coronavirus cases in Brown County, at least 594, or about 57%, are linked to the meat facilities.… 15 hours ago Nate Fietzer @RepGallagher What are you doing to make antibody tests available throughout the state? What are you doing to help… https://t.co/HGlJiDkLRg 16 hours ago UpNorthNews Of the 1,049 confirmed coronavirus cases in Brown County, at least 594, or about 57%, are linked to the meat facili… https://t.co/jnGZmDgZUf 18 hours ago Angela K @WildBillAG please give local govt (not state gov) the ability to submit our own case data- small counties with pri… https://t.co/7mt6L3WN0W 23 hours ago

