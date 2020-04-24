'I could've died' Baltimore woman says she was 'lucky' to survive COVID-19 after two weeks in the hospital

Global  

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR
A Baltimore woman says if she would have waited to go to the hospital any longer, the doctor told her she would have died from COVID-19.

YOU JUST WATCHED INCREDIBLESTORIES OF FAMILY'S WHOSTRUGGLED AND SOME WHOSURVIVED.

AND YOU WANT TO KNOWWHAT ITS LIKE TO FIGHTCORONAVIRUS?

WMAR 2 NEWS RAYSTRICKLAND WITH A WOMANS STORYTHAT WARNS US TO TAKE THIVIRUS SERIOUSLY..this woman was released fromthe hospital yesterdayherfamily greeting her with signssaying you survived covi━19.It was a surreal moment forher because at one point shesays it was a day she thoughwould never come KabiraNewkirk says she first knewsomething was wrong two weeksago“I like couldnwalk up the steps couldn'tbreathe walks to my carcouldn't breathe” She saysshe first felt exhausted Thenover the next couple of days,she got a fever and chills.She was getting worse day byday.

So, Newkirk decided tocall a doctor who told her sheshould get tested for COVI━19at Kaiser Permentae.“They didan ━ray and they said basedon the ━ray i was showingsigns that i could be positivefor covi━19” The 26 year olwho has asthma was latertransferred to the Universityof Baltimore WashingtonMedical Center where learnedshe tested positive forCOVI━19.

But at this pointNewkirk says she was stillinggetting worse.

The virusstarted attacking her lungs.“my lungs weren't able tooperate on their own.

Icouldn't absorb the oxygenthat was coming tin my body.they had me hooked up tooxygen around the clock.Newkirk says just two daysafter she went to the hospitalshe was taken to the ICU ANDput on a ventilator becauseher lungs were failing This iswhat she says the doctor toldher“Your lucky that you camein when you did because if youdidn't we would have caught wewould have been able to do theprocedure.““I could've died.If i didn't make it to thehospital when i did, Iwouldn't be here today”Newkirk spent two weeks in thehospital She had to practiceher breathing and she didphysical therapy.“I foughtreally really hard while i wasin there” She was released onWednesday Greeted by familywith signs saying you survivedcovi━19.

Recovering at hometonightetonighteeltonighteelintonighteelingtonighteeling grtonighteeling grattonighteeling grateftonighteeling gratefultonighteeling grateful ftonighteeling grateful forlilifelife Alife ANDlife AND nlife AND nowlife AND now hlife AND now hoplife AND now hopinlife AND now hopinglife AND now hoping bylife AND now hoping by slife AND now hoping by shalife AND now hoping by sharilife AND now hoping by sharinghherher sher stoher storyher story pher story peoher story peoplher story peopleher story people wiher story people willunderstand the virus is not ajoke.

You are not doing it foryourself you should be doingit for everybody around you.there are people around youwho have weaker immunesystems, respiratory orunderlying illnesses that youdonbecome sick and end up in thehospital.

And Newkirk says sheINITIALLY didn't take THEOUTBREAK serious either.

Whichis why she's urging everyoneto LEARN FROM HER EXPERIENCE.tonight she is still using anoxygen tank.

BUT she's feelingbetter and in good spirits.Reporting in Baltimore Raystrickland WMA━2 n2ewsTONIGHT THE ━S HOUSEREPRESENTATIVES PASSED ANO




