Massive asteroid to pass near Earth on April 29

For story suggestions or custom animation requests, contact [email protected]

Visit http://archive.nextanimationstudio.com to view News Direct's complete archive of 3D news animations.

RESTRICTIONS: Broadcast: NO USE JAPAN, NO USE TAIWAN Digital: NO USE JAPAN, NO USE TAIWAN A huge asteroid classified as "potentially hazardous" by NASA will streak past our planet on April 29, accordoing to NASA's Asteroid Watch.

Asteroid 52768, also known as 1998 OR2, is estimated by NASA to be between 1.8 to 4.1 kilometers wide.

It takes Asteroid 1998 OR2 three years and eight months to orbit our Sun.

Its journey takes it near Jupiter at its furthest point, but just outside Earth's farthest distance from the Sun on its closest approach.

On April 29 it will pass Earth at a distance that is more than 16 times the average distance between Earth and the Moon.

According to NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies, as of April 21, some 22,582 near-Earth objects had been discovered.

The latest data on the center's website shows that 9,085 of these were 140 meters or larger in size, and 902 were estimated to be larger than one kilometer.

By comparison, the Chicxulub asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs is estimated to have been 11 to 81 kilometres in diameter.

RUNDOWN SHOWS: 1.

Depiction of Asteroid 1998 OR2 near Earth 2.

Estimated size of 1998 OR2 3.

Orbit of 1998 OR2 4.

Closest distance of 1998 OR2 to Earth VOICEOVER (in English): "A huge asteroid classified as 'potentially hazardous' by NASA is barreling toward Earth at speeds of 31,320 kilometers per hour and will streak past our planet on April 29." "Asteroid 52768, also known as 1998 OR2, is estimated by NASA to be between 1.8 to 4.1 kilometers wide.

That makes it roughly the size of Midtown Manhattan." "It takes Asteroid 1998 OR2 three years and eight months to orbit our Sun.

Its journey takes it near Jupiter at its furthest point, but just outside Earth's farthest distance from the Sun on its closest approach." "According to NASA's Asteroid Watch, on April 29 it will pass Earth at a distance that is more than 16 times the average distance between Earth and the Moon." SOURCES: NASA, NASA Asteroid Watch, NASA Center for Near-Earth Object Studies https://www.jpl.nasa.gov/asteroidwatch/ https://twitter.com/AsteroidWatch https://www.nasa.gov/planetarydefense/did-you-know https://cneos.jpl.nasa.gov/stats/totals.html https://www2.jpl.nasa.gov/sl9/back2.html https://cneos.jpl.nasa.gov/stats/size.html https://www.nasa.gov/feature/five-years-after-the-chelyabinsk-meteor-nasa-leads-efforts-in-planetary-defense *** For story suggestions please contact [email protected] For technical and editorial support, please contact: Asia: +61 2 93 73 1841 Europe: +44 20 7542 7599 Americas and Latam: +1 800 738 8377