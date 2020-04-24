Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Oregon native Justin Herbert becomes a Charger in 2020 NFL Draft

Oregon native Justin Herbert becomes a Charger in 2020 NFL Draft

Video Credit: KDRV - Published
Oregon native Justin Herbert becomes a Charger in 2020 NFL Draft
Oregon native Justin Herbert becomes a Charger in 2020 NFL Draft
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Oregon native Justin Herbert becomes a Charger in 2020 NFL Draft

Tweiana brilliant career with the oregon ducks that ended with pac-12 and rose bowl championships, the former duck justin herbert is ready to spread his wings.

And that man right behind me is going to continue wearing yellow, and he is going to stay on the west coast.

"with the 6th pick in the 2020 nfl draft, the los angeles chargers select, justin herbert, quarterback, oregon."

The former oregon standout is going to be a charger.

The dolphins and charges kept the world wondering what would happen all week.

But after the dolphins took tua tagovailoa, the door was open to keep herbert here on the west coast.

But herbert openly admitting in his draft interview that he got something wrong, which him missing a test question is rare by the way, and he was scared about the charges passing on him.

"i was actually a little worried.

They had sent me a package to study over the weekend.

I did my best.

I did a really good job of studying what i thought, and i missed one formation.

I got in the meeting with them and after that i was king of worried that i was not going to be a charger but fortounately it worked




You Might Like


Tweets about this

American_Yankee

American_Me.2 RT @KDRVSports: Eugene native Justin Herbert gets selected No. 6 overall to the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2020 NFL Draft. https://t.co/… 5 hours ago

CamDerbySC

Cameron Derby West Coast people... Justin is not going anywhere. #NFLDraft #BoltUp https://t.co/EDJbhfTM38 5 hours ago

KDRVSports

NewsWatch 12 Sports Eugene native Justin Herbert gets selected No. 6 overall to the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2020 NFL Draft. https://t.co/Ft3gyp0UHT 5 hours ago

WayneNederhoff

Wayne Nederhoff LEAKED: The Cincinnati #Bengals have decided on Oregon QB, Justin Herbert, for the first overall pick over Ohio nat… https://t.co/V5CsuqDA3e 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.