Oregon native Justin Herbert becomes a Charger in 2020 NFL Draft

Tweiana brilliant career with the oregon ducks that ended with pac-12 and rose bowl championships, the former duck justin herbert is ready to spread his wings.

And that man right behind me is going to continue wearing yellow, and he is going to stay on the west coast.

"with the 6th pick in the 2020 nfl draft, the los angeles chargers select, justin herbert, quarterback, oregon."

The former oregon standout is going to be a charger.

The dolphins and charges kept the world wondering what would happen all week.

But after the dolphins took tua tagovailoa, the door was open to keep herbert here on the west coast.

But herbert openly admitting in his draft interview that he got something wrong, which him missing a test question is rare by the way, and he was scared about the charges passing on him.

"i was actually a little worried.

They had sent me a package to study over the weekend.

I did my best.

I did a really good job of studying what i thought, and i missed one formation.

I got in the meeting with them and after that i was king of worried that i was not going to be a charger but fortounately it worked