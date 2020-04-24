Malaysian schoolgirl sews 100 sets of PPE for health workers treating COVID-19 patients

Nur Afia Qistina Zamzuri, 9, learned to use the sewing machine when she was just five.

A schoolgirl has sewn more than 100 sets of PPE for health workers treating COVID-19 patients in Malaysia.

She saw that hospitals were struggling with the coronavirus pandemic and wanted to put her skills to good use by producing much-needed gowns and masks for doctors and nurses on the front line.

Footage from the Nur's family home in Negeri Sembilan yesterday (April 23) shows her working on the machine to produce a full-length medical gown.

It takes her around an hour to complete one gown.

Nur's proud mother, Hasnah Binti Hud, said her daughter has produced more than 100 sets of protective clothing that have been delivered to the Hospital Tuanku Ampuan Najihah (HTAN) in Kuala Pilah, one of many in the region experiencing a shortage.

Video that emerged from the country last month showed medics having to use plastic bags as gowns - a stark example of the risks facing hospital staff.

Hasnah said her daughter was told how hospitals were struggling with a lack of equipment and wanted to help.

The mother said: ''I explained to Nur about the COVID-19 situation, using very simple words for her to understand everything, and she wanted to help by sewing the suits." Hasnah added that Nur's suits were almost perfect.

The mother then checks them and helps Nur to make any alterations before they are given to the hospital.

She said: "Nur made the whole suit by herself and I will neaten them up a little before they are ready for the medical staff." Malaysia has the second highest rate of COVID-19 infections in Southeast Asia with 5,603 confirmed infections as of April 24.