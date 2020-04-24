Global  

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer postpone European dates

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer postpone European dates

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer postpone European dates

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer have announced a number of their European shows on their 'Hella Mega Tour' have had to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

