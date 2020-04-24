Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer have announced a number of their European shows on their 'Hella Mega Tour' have had to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

SG_Park_V7🎸🐻💙🇰🇷 RT @NME : “We’re just as disappointed as you are" https://t.co/NDL0pv3kxP 6 days ago

Daily Entertainment News Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer postpone European dates - Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer have put some of th… https://t.co/6rbNqFwiQe 5 days ago