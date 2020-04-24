Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer postpone European dates
Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer postpone European dates
Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer have announced a number of their European shows on their 'Hella Mega Tour' have had to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
