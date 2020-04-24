Global  

Hong Kong new COVID-19 quarantine center

Hong Kong new COVID-19 quarantine center

Hong Kong new COVID-19 quarantine center

***Multi-language subtitle and caption are available, turn on cc to select.

****HONG KONG - The government announced that the Sai Kung Outdoor Recreation Center will be used as a new quarantine center for the COVID-19 pandemic, and half of the project has been completed.

Today, more modular housing components will be shipped from the Mainland to the Marine Police Base opposite Sai Kung and then to the Saigon Outdoor Recreation Center, a five-minute drive away.

The recreation center has been closed and barbed wire has been installed.

The Sai Kung Outdoor Recreation Center camp is close to residential houses and less than 300 meters away from the nearest housing estate.

