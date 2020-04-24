World Penguin Day 2020: British Photographer's Gallery Of Penguin Pictures Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published now World Penguin Day 2020: British Photographer's Gallery Of Penguin Pictures These beautiful images celebrate World Penguin Day 2020. They are a gallery of british wildlife photographer Paul Goldstein's marvellous penguin pictures. Paul, a guide for Exodus Travels, explains: “this is approximately the time most penguins migrate north from Antarctica as the weather worsens and temperatures plunge." "There are few birds that induce a warmer feeling than these cold-water birds that cannot fly." World Penguin Day 2020 is on 25 April. 0

