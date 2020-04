Racist, Derogatory Past Tweets Lead to Calls for New Trump Appointee to Be Fired Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:21s - Published 5 days ago Racist, Derogatory Past Tweets Lead to Calls for New Trump Appointee to Be Fired A new Trump administration appointee is facing calls to be fired for past derogatory and racist tweets. Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Mister_Bill Resists🌊🌊 RT @mason4922: Racism, xenophobia, bigotry, lies! Trump, Caputo, perfect fit! https://t.co/22tKBCUbH3 2 days ago Christopher Nathan Mason Racism, xenophobia, bigotry, lies! Trump, Caputo, perfect fit! https://t.co/22tKBCUbH3 2 days ago