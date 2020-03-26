Owen Jones 'goes' queer clubbing during the coronavirus quarantine – video

Global  

Video Credit: Guardian - Duration: 10:55s
Lockdown has affected all of our social lives, but is it harder for some of our communities than others?

From his living room, Owen Jones pops in to queer house party, a social dance club for LGBTQ+ elders and speaks to a clubber who spent a week attending Club Quarantine to find out how the scene is entertaining, but also supporting, the community

