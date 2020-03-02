Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Verizon Wireless > Verizon loses wireless subscribers

Verizon loses wireless subscribers

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Verizon loses wireless subscribers

Verizon loses wireless subscribers

Verizon Communications lost 68,000 phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill in the first quarter amid lockdowns that closed 70% of its stores.

As Fred Katayama reports, it also withdrew its full-year revenue outlook.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Verizon loses wireless subscribers

Verizon lost lucrative wireless phone subscribers amid the health crisis lockdowns that closed the majority of its stores.

The U.S.'

Largest wireless carrier said Friday that it shed 68,000 postpaid subscribers in the first three months of the year.

Wall Street had expected a slight gain.

Postpaid customers are highly valued because they pay monthly bills and don't switch carriers as often.

With 70% of stores closed, and those open operating under reduced hours, the company encouraged customers to buy devices online.

But customer activity and device volumes dropped significantly.

The telecom operator's media business also took a hit.

Although its platforms like Yahoo!

And TechCrunch attracted more viewers, advertising rates fell.

Like its rival, AT&T, Verizon pulled its revenue forecast for the full year.

It also cut its per-share earnings outlook.

Analysts say they'll have to wait until the second quarter to gauge the full impact the pandemic has had on the company's businesses.

Verizon shares ticked lower in early trading Friday.

Separately, AT&T said Friday CEO Randall Stephenson will retire and will be replaced by COO John Stankey in July.



Recent related news from verified sources

Verizon loses 68,000 wireless subscribers as coronavirus takes toll

Verizon Communications Inc lost 68,000 phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill in the first quarter,...
Reuters - Published

Verizon pulls 2020 revenue view as lockdowns result in wireless subscriber loss

Verizon Communications Inc withdrew its full-year revenue outlook on Friday as it lost 68,000 phone...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

garypalmerjr

Gary Palmer Jr. 🌱🐇 #Payments: Verizon pulls 2020 revenue view as it loses wireless subscribers https://t.co/DpzqCI3Sdq | #Technology… https://t.co/4RfskcIqyz 4 days ago

josephj

Joseph 🐧⌨️🖱️🖥️🏎️ RT @PSuiteNetwork: Verizon pulls 2020 revenue view as it loses wireless subscribers #Verizon #VerizonWireless #Cellphones #Telecom #Busines… 4 days ago

HYBRID_TS

HYBRID TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS Verizon pulls 2020 revenue view as it loses wireless subscribers https://t.co/fijdrYJY9o via @hybrid_ts https://t.co/ZSoTKVXcoo 4 days ago

AfroPinup

The Goth Femme Jidenna but make it Afrofuturistic I wonder why... Verizon loses wireless subscribers https://t.co/fLxxB0js8u 4 days ago

PSuiteNetwork

Private Suite Network | John Cutler Verizon pulls 2020 revenue view as it loses wireless subscribers #Verizon #VerizonWireless #Cellphones #Telecom… https://t.co/5EQEMM6qH9 4 days ago

acenews_com_pk

ACE News Verizon Gains Sales From 2020, When it Loses Wireless Subscribers https://t.co/vNoSbMhKFX 5 days ago

Rrprasan

Prasanna Rajagopal Verizon pulls 2020 revenue view as it loses wireless subscribers https://t.co/z5DjeBw9co 5 days ago

DearWall

Dear Wallstreet Verizon loses 68,000 wireless subscribers as coronavirus takes toll https://t.co/2BSYFIs5xn https://t.co/ueVLH5znmu 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Disney+ Reaches 50 Million Paid Subscribers Globally [Video]

Disney+ Reaches 50 Million Paid Subscribers Globally

Disney+ Reaches 50 Million Paid Subscribers Globally Disney launched the streaming service last November. On February 3, Disney revealed that the service had 28.6 million subscriptions. The jump to 50..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:59Published
Travel-tastic Tech for your Spring Break Vacation [Video]

Travel-tastic Tech for your Spring Break Vacation

Travel-tastic Tech for your Spring Break Vacation

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:40Published