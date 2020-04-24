Global  

Skip and Shannon give the Patriots an 'A' for moving up to draft protection for Tom Brady

Skip and Shannon give the Patriots an 'A' for moving up to draft protection for Tom Brady

Skip and Shannon give the Patriots an 'A' for moving up to draft protection for Tom Brady

In the first round of the NFL draft, The Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved up from 14 to 13 to help protect Tom Brady when they selected offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs.

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe both give the Patriots high marks for this move.

