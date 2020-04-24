Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > FIFA to release $150 mln to member associations due to COVID-19 pandemic

FIFA to release $150 mln to member associations due to COVID-19 pandemic

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:29s - Published
FIFA to release $150 mln to member associations due to COVID-19 pandemic

FIFA to release $150 mln to member associations due to COVID-19 pandemic

FIFA will release operational funds for 2019 and 2020 amounting to $150 million to its member associations as the first step of a relief plan to help negate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

FIFA to release $150 mln to member associations due to COVID-19 pandemic

VIDEO SHOWS: FILE FOOTAGE OF FIFA HEADQUARTERS IN ZURICH AND FIFA PRESIDENT GIANNI INFANTINO SHOWS: ZURICH, SWITZERLAND (FILE - SEPTEMBER 24, 2015) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

FLAGS OUTSIDE FIFA'S HEADQUARTERS 2.

VARIOUS OF FIFA SIGN 3.

VARIOUS OF FIFA FLAGS ZURICH, SWITZERLAND (FILE - OCTOBER 20, 2015) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 4.

EXTERIOR OF THE HOME OF FIFA 5.

SIGN, READING: "FIFA" ZURICH, SWITZERLAND (FILE - FEBRUARY 29, 2016) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 6.

EXTERIOR OF FIFA HEADQUARTERS 7.

FIFA SIGN ON EXTERIOR OF HEADQUARTERS PARIS, FRANCE (FILE - JUNE 4, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 8.

FIFA PRESIDENT GIANNI INFANTINO GREETING PEOPLE AS HE ARRIVES AT HOTEL FOR AFC EXTRAORDINARY CONGRESS 9.

INFANTINO TALKING TO AFC DELEGATES 10.

INFANTINO TALKING ZURICH, SWITZERLAND (FILE - FEBRUARY 29, 2016) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 11.

INFANTINO DRESSED IN SOCCER KIT AND CARRYING BALL, WALKING ALONGSIDE FABIO CAPELLO OF ITALY (WEARING COAT) AND OTHERS 12.

PLAYERS ON PITCH 16.

INFANTINO SMILING DOHA, QATAR (FILE - APRIL 21, 2016) (QATAR 2022 VNR - ACCESS ALL) 17.

VARIOUS OF INFANTINO BEING SHOWN AROUND THE QATAR 2022 KHALIFA INTERNATIONAL STADIUM BEING BUILT STORY: FIFA will release operational funds for 2019 and 2020 amounting to $150 million to its member associations as the first step of a relief plan to help negate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global soccer body said on Friday (April 24).

Each of FIFA's 211 member associations would receive $500,000 in the coming days as well as any remaining entitlements for 2019 and 2020, it added.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought soccer to a standstill and clubs have struggled to cope with the loss of revenue.

"The pandemic has caused unprecedented challenges for the entire football community and, as the world governing body, it is FIFA's duty to be there and support the ones that are facing acute needs," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

"This starts by providing immediate financial assistance to our member associations, many of which are experiencing severe financial distress.

"This is the first step of a far-reaching financial relief plan we are developing to respond to the emergency across the whole football community." FIFA said it would immediately release the second instalment of operational costs for 2020, originally due in July, and which under normal circumstances member associations would have only received in full upon fulfilment of specific criteria.

"This immediate financial assistance should be used to mitigate the financial impact of COVID-19 on football in member associations, namely to meet financial or operational obligations that they may have towards staff and other third parties," FIFA said.

(Production: Tim Hart)




You Might Like


Tweets about this

business247news

Business247news.com FIFA to release $150m to member-associations to cushion effect of COVID-19 pandemic - https://t.co/6e9w9X527o https://t.co/0hR0kU8U7D 35 seconds ago

DieterGucht

DieterVanGucht RT @JDNalton: FIFA will release $500,000 (US) to each member association in the coming days as well as any remaining entitlement for 2019 a… 2 minutes ago

TelevisionMalta

Television Malta FIFA to release $150 mln to member associations due to COVID-19 pandemic - https://t.co/NVqHAdJudu https://t.co/xv54zojw1Q 4 minutes ago

pinarozturk_

pınar Yani kimler için? "This immediate financial assistance should be used to ... meet financial or operational obligat… https://t.co/Wq8fIz4fnx 5 minutes ago

FreemenD

junior courage RT @Sports_NDTV: FIFA will release $150 million to its member football associations to help handle financial troubles caused by the #corona… 9 minutes ago

MavitaMoses

Zumrati RT @UsherKomugisha: FIFA is set to release around $150m to be distributed among its 211 member associations as assistance for the football… 10 minutes ago

Sports_NDTV

NDTV Sports FIFA will release $150 million to its member football associations to help handle financial troubles caused by the… https://t.co/g7Adyaa29M 14 minutes ago

Pelulomo_27

Pelumi O Apantaku RT @oluwashina: FIFA starts immediate financial support to member associations in response to COVID-19 impact. $150m will be distributed a… 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.