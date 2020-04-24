Rajnath Singh interacts with top commanders of Armed forces: Key points

Global  

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:49s - Published
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to top commanders of the Armed forces to review operational preparedness.

The minister was apprised about the situation at the borders.

Singh met the Armed forces to ensure that India’s adversaries do not get any opportunity to exploit the current situation arising due to Covid-19.

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and three service chiefs were part of the meeting.

Rajnath asked the forces to be prepared to deal with any security challenge.

