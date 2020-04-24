Global  

'Corona Auto' on Chennai roads in India for awareness campaign to wear masks amid COVID-19

'Corona Auto' on Chennai roads in India for awareness campaign to wear masks amid COVID-19

'Corona Auto' on Chennai roads in India for awareness campaign to wear masks amid COVID-19

Gowtham, a creative artist, designed an auto, which is a corona replica, with spikes in its body, attracted people of Chennai, India.

The "Corona Auto' is used to spread awareness among the people of Chennai to wear a mask while being out of their houses.

The Corona Auto is made of 165 used and thrown plastic bottles.

It took six days with the help of six people to make the Corona Auto.

'Corona Auto' is also fixed with a loud public speaker to announce awareness messages to people to wear a mask.

Goutham has given his art designed corona auto to south Chennai metropolitan officials to use it for awareness in Chennai.

