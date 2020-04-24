Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Joe Biden Thinks President Trump May Delay 2020 Election

Joe Biden Thinks President Trump May Delay 2020 Election

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Joe Biden Thinks President Trump May Delay 2020 Election

Joe Biden Thinks President Trump May Delay 2020 Election

Joe Biden Thinks President Trump May Delay 2020 Election The former vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee made the comment during a virtual fundraiser.

Joe Biden, via fundraiser The celebrity-filled LGBTQ+ event raised over $1.1 million.

It featured appearances by Billy Porter, Billie Jean King, Melissa Etheridge and Pete Buttigieg.

Biden went on to criticize the Trump administration's reluctance to heighten election security after meddling by Russia in 2016.

Joe Biden, via fundraiser He also said the president's refusal to give the postal service relief money is an indication of trying to rig the election.

According to CBS News, the service is looking at a $22 billion loss over the next year-and-a-half.

Joe Biden, via fundraiser

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.