Joe Biden Thinks President Trump May Delay 2020 Election The former vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee made the comment during a virtual fundraiser.

Joe Biden, via fundraiser The celebrity-filled LGBTQ+ event raised over $1.1 million.

It featured appearances by Billy Porter, Billie Jean King, Melissa Etheridge and Pete Buttigieg.

Biden went on to criticize the Trump administration's reluctance to heighten election security after meddling by Russia in 2016.

Joe Biden, via fundraiser He also said the president's refusal to give the postal service relief money is an indication of trying to rig the election.

According to CBS News, the service is looking at a $22 billion loss over the next year-and-a-half.

Joe Biden, via fundraiser