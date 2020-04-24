WEB EXTRA: Hubble Space Telescope Launches April 24 1990 Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:35s - Published now WEB EXTRA: Hubble Space Telescope Launches April 24 1990 30 YEARS AGO: The Hubble Space Telescope launched April 24th,1990 on the Space Shuttle Discovery. Dr. Jennifer Wiseman from NASA says: “The Hubble Space Telescope basically changed our entire view of where we are in the universe.” 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this