Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Shannon Sharpe believes Tua Tagovailoa is the future of the Miami Dolphins

Shannon Sharpe believes Tua Tagovailoa is the future of the Miami Dolphins

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:27s - Published
Shannon Sharpe believes Tua Tagovailoa is the future of the Miami Dolphins

Shannon Sharpe believes Tua Tagovailoa is the future of the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins selected QB Tua Tagovailoa with the #5 overall pick of the 2020 draft, but reports have emerged that the Dolphins were desperately trying to trade up with the Cincinnati Bengals in an attempt to draft Joe Burrow.

Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that the Dolphins wanted Tua the whole time.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.